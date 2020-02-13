Focus: 4 “on the move” holidays that are a great alternative to a package deal



Added: 13.02.2020 11:52 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: hothatch.com.au



Going on holiday is something that we all love to do. It’s a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with our loved ones. Whilst many people enjoy going on package holidays and spending their days lounging by the pool, there are other alternatives which could prove to be just as much fun and just as relaxing. Holidays on the move are a great way to see different places during one trip and can turn into a great adventure. Here are 4 “on the move” holidays that are a great alternative to a package deal. More in feedproxy.google.com »