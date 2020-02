WTTC urges against stigmatising Chinese tourists



Source: www.livetradingnews.com



Individual tourists and groups from China and Asia must not be stigmatised because of the latest coronavirus outbreak, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. The trade body is warning against disproportionate reactions which could result in discrimination. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: GM