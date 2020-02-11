ï»¿Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Baltic Sea reaches new cruise guest record in 2019
Added: 11.02.2020 8:24
Source: tomscruiseblog.com
The cruise industry in the Baltic Sea continues to grow according to the latest Cruise Baltic Market Review. The research shows a record-breaking number of cruise guests visiting the region as well as an increase in the number of calls.
Tom Cruise
Cruises
