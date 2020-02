Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to open this summer



Source: www.thefoodaholic.co.uk



Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is set to open its doors this summer and currently taking reservations from July. The hotel will see the Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant move to its new home in Marylebone. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: London