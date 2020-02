Focus: Saltours selects Triometric to optimise B2B online travel with operational and business intelligence



Triometric, the leading provider of API intelligence for online travel distributors, today announced that Saltours International, a long established global wholesale tour operator, has selected Trio Express to monitor the performance of its API environment and increase visibility into its product demand and availability. More in feedproxy.google.com »