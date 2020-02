Mauritius to welcome prestigious polo tournament this summer



Added: 07.02.2020 15:50 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fotoswiss.com



Mauritius is set to host a prestigious polo match later in the year following the signing of a new partnership. The news was announced at the annual Snow Polo World Cup, hosted each year in St. Moritz. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mauritius