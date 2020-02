Focus: Poseidon Expeditions announces summer 2021 dates and rates for cruising to North Pole



Added: 07.02.2020 14:28 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.polarroutes.co.uk



Rates will not be increased to journey to the Top of the World with Poseidon Expeditions in the summer of 2021. Instead, rates will mirror those in 2020 for the same journey. Three departures are scheduled in July and August 2021 aboard the 128-passenger 50 Years of Victory, a nuclear-powered icebreaker. This icebreaker was purpose-built to pilot scientific and cargo ships to hard-to-reach areas of the Arctic and along the Northeast Passage. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises