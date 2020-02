CMA questions Sabre acquisition of Farelogix



Source: www.mexico-now.com



The government body launched an in-depth investigation into the US$360 million deal in September and has now suggested it could result in less innovation, higher fees and more limited choice of supplier for airlines. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Government