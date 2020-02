Largest hotel in Benelux region opens in Amsterdam



Source: unmannedcargoaircraftconference.com



The first nhow hotel in Amsterdam has opened its doors, with cultural influences from around the world on display throughout its 24 storeys. The newly-built, 650-room nhow Amsterdam RAI takes its place as the largest hotel in the Benelux market.