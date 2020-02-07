IATA: Slowdown in air passenger growth in 2019



Added: 07.02.2020 9:15 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.challoner.com



The International Air Transport Association has announced full-year global passenger traffic results for last year, showing that demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 4.2 per cent compared to 2018. More in feedproxy.google.com »