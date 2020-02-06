Added: 06.02.2020 12:29 | 5 views | 0 comments

Guests can expect even more flair at Expo 2020 as the event names Lâ€™OrÃ©al as its official beauty products and services partner. Lâ€™OrÃ©al is renowned the world over for its best-selling cosmetics and fragrances and the international talent it works with.