L’Oréal signs on as latest Expo 2020 partner



Added: 06.02.2020 12:29 | 5 views | 0 comments



Guests can expect even more flair at Expo 2020 as the event names L’Oréal as its official beauty products and services partner. L’Oréal is renowned the world over for its best-selling cosmetics and fragrances and the international talent it works with. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Export