New chief commercial officer for Six Senses



Added: 06.02.2020 10:15 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: mykalromero.deviantart.com



Bryan Gabriel has joined Six Senses as chief commercial officer. In this role he will oversee the groupâ€™s sales and marketing department, implementing the most effective strategies and systems to support the brandâ€™s expansion. More in feedproxy.google.com »