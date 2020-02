New chief commercial officer for Six Senses



Bryan Gabriel has joined Six Senses as chief commercial officer. In this role he will oversee the group’s sales and marketing department, implementing the most effective strategies and systems to support the brand’s expansion. More in feedproxy.google.com »