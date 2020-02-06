Sorgenfrey to lead Hotel Adlon Kempinski



Source: rimc.de



Michael Sorgenfrey has been appointed as the new managing director at the five-star Hotel Adlon Kempinski. The change of leadership at the prestigious hotel by the Brandenburg Gate was confirmed by Martin Smura, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels