Svavarsson appointed chief executive of Cabo Verde Airlines



Added: 06.02.2020 9:32 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: blogandarilho.com.br



Erlendur Svavarsson has been selected as the new chief executive of Cabo Verde Airlines. He replaces Jens Bjarnason, who has served as chief executive since March last year. More in feedproxy.google.com »