Emerald enters river cruise market with new yacht



Emerald Waterways has entered the yacht cruising market with the launch of its first custom built 100-guest ocean-going super yacht, Emerald Azzurra. The vessel is to be launched under the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises brand.