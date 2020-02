Brighter Group wins new Accor PR role



Accor has appointed the Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, to implement its UK PR strategy. The deal will cover three of the giant’s hotel brands: ibis, Novotel and Mercure. The three hotels account for 238 of more than 260 hotels in the UK. More in feedproxy.google.com » Hotels Tags: UK