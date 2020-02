Strong Christmas bookings drive up profits at Ryanair



Ryanair has reported a quarter three profit of €88 million, compared with a €66 million loss in the same period last year. Traffic at the low-cost airline group grew six per cent over the three months, with the carrier welcoming 36 million guests. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Money