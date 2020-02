El Al to take off for Dublin in May



Added: 03.02.2020 9:27 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: respuestas.tips



El Al will be officially launching a new direct route connecting Dublin to Tel Aviv on May 26th. The flag-carrier will become the first airline to operate the route in two decades, with services offered three times a week. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dublin