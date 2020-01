Yarde to lead Nevis Tourism Authority



The Nevis Tourism Authority has appointed Jadine Yarde to the role of chief executive of the organisation following an exhaustive review. The board conducted extensive interviews with more than 40 finalists which focused on their vision to grow the destination. More in feedproxy.google.com »