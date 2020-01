Ryanair partners with Rentalcars.com



Ryanair has partnered with Rentalcars.com for its hire vehicle offering. By integrating the platform across its airlines, Ryanair hopes to deliver more car rental bookings than ever before. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Car Rental