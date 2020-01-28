Barbie unveils new diverse range, including dolls with vitiligo and another with prosthetic limb



Barbie has unveiled new dolls for 2020 designed to promote diversity and inclusivity, featuring dolls with no hair, the skin condition vitiligo and prosthetics. More in www.standard.co.uk »