Simmonds appointed managing director of Saga Holidays



Source: www.jamaicaobserver.com



Saga has announced that Chris Simmonds will be returning to Saga Holidays in March as its new managing director. He will be replacing Maria Whiteman, who left the company late last year. More in feedproxy.google.com »