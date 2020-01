Wex confirms US$1.7bn acquisition of eNett and Optal



Added: 27.01.2020 13:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Wex has entered into an agreement to purchase eNett, a provider of business-to-business payments solutions to the travel industry. In a separate deal, the financial technology service provider signed to acquire Optal, a company that specialises in optimising business-to-business transactions. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Technology