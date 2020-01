Focus: Holidays in Norway - what impresses in Norway and why you should visit it

Added: 27.01.2020 10:48 | 9 views | 0 comments

Norway is a country of contrasts: you can find frozen tundra and the most beautiful coastline as well as trendy cities presenting outstanding museums and shopping centers. Trips to Norway are usually famous for visiting spectacular fjords, mountains, and islands. Norwegian tours guarantee fantastic experiences and unforgettable memories as Norway is one of the most dramatic countries in the world.