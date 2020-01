Iberostar Group sees revenue increase in 2019



Last year was key for the Iberostar Group, marked by major progress in its commitment to responsible tourism. Despite economic and political uncertainty, the company ended the year with a revenue of €2.35 billion, five per cent up on 2018. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Economy