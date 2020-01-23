Bahamas breaks seven million guest barrier in 2019



Bahamas welcomed a record-breaking seven million visitors in 2019. The ministry of tourism attributes this historic success to data-driven, agile marketing, authentic storytelling, and aggressive PR, sales and airlift strategies. More in feedproxy.google.com »