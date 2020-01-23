Chinese cities in lockdown as coronavirus spreads



Three Chinese cities are now in lockdown as authorities attempt to limit the spread of a deadly coronavirus. A total of 20 million people are believed to have been impacted by the decision, with a number of major public events also cancelled. More in feedproxy.google.com »