Caribbean Airlines honoured by World Travel Awards



Added: 22.01.2020 20:37 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.devdiscourse.com



Caribbean Airlines is an authentic carrier which provides a genuine regional experience on all its services. Recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand by the World Travel Awards, head of sales, Lisa Morales, here tells us what the honour means to her and the team. More in feedproxy.google.com » Brandy Tags: Honda