Jamaica Tourist Board unveils new destination campaign



Added: 22.01.2020 15:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: workingnotworking.com



The Jamaica Tourist Board has unveiled ‘Jamaica, Heartbeat of the World’, the new destination brand positioning for the country. The campaign is designed to recognise Jamaica’s outsized influence on the global community. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NFL