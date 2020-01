Al-Shaibani appointed chairman of Nakheel



Added: 22.01.2020 14:04 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: akipress.com



Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani has taken over as chairman of Nakheel following the resignation of Ali Rashid Lootah. Nakheel is a Dubai-based property developer, responsible, among a number of developments, for the construction of Palm Jumeirah. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai