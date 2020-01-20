New airlift drives record visitor figures in St Lucia



The latest figures indicate that Saint Lucia has surpassed all previous records set with regards to stay-over arrivals. The Caribbean destination recorded 423,736 stay-over visitors last year, the highest figure in the islandâ€™s history. More in feedproxy.google.com »