Aegean breaks passenger records in 2019



Aegean set a new traffic record in 2019, nearly reaching the 15 million passenger threshold. The carrier recorded a seven per cent increase in total passenger traffic last year, a significant achievement marking 20 years of operation. More in feedproxy.google.com »