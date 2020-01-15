Government agrees Flybe rescue deal



The British government has agreed a deal to keep regional airline Flybe in the air. Thought to include deferred payment of air passenger duties, the move has been criticised by environmentalists and rival airline executives. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Government