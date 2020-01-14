Delta Air Lines reports best ever financial results



Delta Air Lines has reported total revenue of $47 billion for financial 2019, up 7.5 per cent over 2018. The American carrier said it had secured adjusted earnings per share of $7.31, a 30 per cent increase year-over-year. More in feedproxy.google.com »