Lufthansa breaks passenger records in 2019



Added: 14.01.2020 8:56 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.austrianairlines.ag



The airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried a total of 145 million passengers in 2019, representing an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to the previous year. With around 1.2 million flights, the seat load factor amounted 82.5 per cent, again an increase of one per cent. More in feedproxy.google.com » Lufthansa Tags: Seat