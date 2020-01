Aeroflot reaches New Distribution Capability milestone



Aeroflot has received level four status under the New Distribution Capability programme developed by IATA, the global airline association. The programme offers Aeroflot and global aviation new air service distribution opportunities. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation