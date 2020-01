Taal volcano erupts in the Philippines



The Taal volcano has erupted in the Philippines sending a massive plume of ash and steam over the Batangas province. Nearly 50,000 people living near the volcano have heeded official warnings to evacuate as fears of a larger eruption grow, officials said on Monday. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Philippines