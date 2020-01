Focus: Top trends set to transform the travel industry in 2020



Added: 13.01.2020 0:00 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.topspeed.com



As we enter 2020 and look forward to a new decade, we expect travel to continue to boom with innovation continuing to drive the industry forward. Below we have detailed three of the key trends for stakeholders in travel to look out for as we head into the new year. More in feedproxy.google.com »