Record year for London City Airport



Added: 10.01.2020 10:01 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rent-offices.com



Over five million passengers travelled through London City last year, making it the busiest year for the airport. Publishing its official annual passenger figures, officials announced that a total of 5,100,025 passengers flew in to and out of the airport in 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: London