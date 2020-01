New head of design for Six Senses



Six Senses has appointed Yee Pin Tan to the role of head of deign. In this role, Pin will support and lead all creative teams responsible for project design, branding, marketing, sustainability, spa and wellness and IT. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA