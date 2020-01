Sustainability recognition for Heritance Aarah resort



The recently opened Heritance Aarah resort in the Maldives has celebrated international recognition for its sustainable initiatives. The all-inclusive resort is the newest addition to the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio after opening its doors to guests earlier last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Maldives Tags: Hotels