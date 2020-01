Added: 08.01.2020 10:16 | 9 views | 0 comments

Carnival Corporation will launch four new cruise ships in 2020 across four of its global cruise line brands. On the slipway are Iona for P&O Cruises UK; Enchanted Princess for Princess Cruises; Mardi Gras for Carnival Cruise Line; and Costa Firenze for Italian brand Costa Cruises.