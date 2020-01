ForwardKeys reports slowdown in global aviation growth



The latest data from ForwardKeys has revealed growth in international air travel grew by 4.5 per cent last year. That is healthily ahead of global economic growth, but it is significantly slower growth than in 2018, when growth of six per cent was recorded. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation