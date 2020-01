American reaches 737 Max compensation deal with Boeing



Added: 07.01.2020 10:44 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.modelbuffs.com



American Airlines has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation for financial damages incurred last year due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Details of the deal have been kept confidential. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Boeing