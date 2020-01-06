Oâ€™Donoghue appointed chief operating officer with Travel Counsellors



Added: 06.01.2020 9:51 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



The former chief executive of digital learning solutions provider Avado Learning, Mark Oâ€™Donoghue takes up the role as the company celebrates its 25th year of operation. More in feedproxy.google.com »