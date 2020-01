Hamad International Airport sees record passenger numbers



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Hamad International Airport served a record 38,786,422 passengers in 2019, the highest figure since opening in 2014. The number also reveals year-on-year growth of 12.4 per cent when compared to passenger numbers in 2018.