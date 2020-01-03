Garuda Indonesia tops OAG punctuality tables



The results of the annual OAG Punctuality League have been revealed, with Garuda Indonesia takes the top spot globally and regionally. The airline recorded an on-time performance 95 per cent for 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com »