Fall in fatal air crashes recorded in 2019



Source: pix11.com



Some 86 accidents involving large passenger aircraft were recorded in 2019, according to new analysis from aviation consultants To70. Of these, eight were fatal, with the loss of 257 lives – a fall of nearly 50 per cent. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation