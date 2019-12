Luttig latest executive to leave Boeing



Boeing has confirmed that J. Michael Luttig, 65, counsellor and senior advisor to the board of directors, will retire at the end of the year. He is the latest senior departure from the company, following chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and communications chief Anne Toulouse. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Boeing