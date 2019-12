JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay opens in China



Added: 31.12.2019 9:59 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sunnyhainan.com



The property marks JW Marriott’s second resort on Hainan and eighteenth hotel in Greater China, seamlessly blending in with the lush landscape of the bay and illustrating the beguiling charm of the entire coast. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels